CDC issues guidelines for celebrating Thanksgiving during pandemic

(CNN) - Thanksgiving is usually the first big holiday where families come together. But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention wants fewer get-togethers this year.

The Federal Health Agency issued its guidelines for Thanksgiving.

It notes staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others from the coronavirus.

Instead of gathering around the table, the CDC suggests that everyone gather around a computer screen.

It says virtual dinners and delivering family meals without contact is low risk during this pandemic.

If you do travel, the CDC believes you need to inform yourselves of the increased risk of getting and spreading the virus.

The CDC also has suggestions for Black Friday. They say people should avoid going shopping at crowded stores and participating in the race for deals.

They also say you should stay away from parades.

