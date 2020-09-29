Advertisement

CDC issues guidelines for celebrating Thanksgiving during pandemic

By CNN
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Thanksgiving is usually the first big holiday where families come together. But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention wants fewer get-togethers this year.

The Federal Health Agency issued its guidelines for Thanksgiving.

It notes staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others from the coronavirus.

Instead of gathering around the table, the CDC suggests that everyone gather around a computer screen.

It says virtual dinners and delivering family meals without contact is low risk during this pandemic.

If you do travel, the CDC believes you need to inform yourselves of the increased risk of getting and spreading the virus.

The CDC also has suggestions for Black Friday. They say people should avoid going shopping at crowded stores and participating in the race for deals.

They also say you should stay away from parades.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

NFL’s Titans, Vikings suspend in-person activities because of COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The NFL says the Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings are suspending in-person activities after the Titans had three players test positive for the coronavirus, along with five other personnel.

Coronavirus

Florida's local leaders worry about Phase 3 reopening

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
Bars and restaurants are packed after Gov. Ron DeSantis reopened Florida, but some are concerned that caution is being thrown to the winds.

Coronavirus

Worldwide death toll from coronavirus eclipses 1 million

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The worldwide death toll from the coronavirus has eclipsed 1 million.

Coronavirus

You can relieve work-from-home stress with things around the house

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
Health and wellness expert Stephanie Mansour says common household items can be used to help ease the stress.

Latest News

National

Bubble hockey champions: Tampa Bay Lightning win Stanley Cup

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The NHL is the first of the four major North American professional sports leagues to crown a champion since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus

Grim COVID milestone: 1M known deaths worldwide

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
There are more than 1 million known COVID-19 deaths across the world.

Coronavirus

150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America.

National Politics

House Democrats unveil new $2.2T proposal for virus aid

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
House Democrats are putting forward a new proposal for coronavirus relief.

National Politics

US to ship millions of tests in push to reopen K-12 schools

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump plans to announce Monday that the federal government will begin distributing millions of rapid coronavirus tests to states this week and urging governors to use them to reopen schools for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

Local

Iowa DOT expects project delays after gas tax brings in less funding during slower pandemic travel

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Aaron Hosman
After nearly 10 months of Covid-19 restrictions, there are fewer people driving, which in return, means fewer people buying gas. The Iowa DOT says that also means less money, per gallon for road construction through a gas tax.