Black Hawk County issues Halloween trick-or-treating guidance

Cedar Falls will have trick-or-treating on Halloween this year. It's scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m on October 31st.
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - While Black Hawk County did not outright cancel trick-or-treating it is recommending residents to avoid traditional trick-or-treating following CDC guidance.

The county’s guidance suggests that if anyone plans to go trick-or-treating, they should only go out with members of their immediate household, maintaining 6-feet of social distance between others at all times.

The county’s other recommendations include:

  • Anyone diagnosed with COVID-19, or showing symptoms of COVID-19, or having been exposed to someone with the virus, should not go out trick-or-treating, or hand out candy.
  • Use hand sanitizer regularly while trick-or-treating
  • Anyone two-years of age or older should wear a face covering if they go trick-or-treating, and Halloween costume masks should not be used as a replacement for a traditional face covering.
  • Rather than handing candy out directly, or placing it in bowls for multiple people to reach into, candy should be placed in goodie bags and lined up for trick-or-treaters to grab and go.
  • Wash hands before and after preparing the goodie bags, and before and after placing the good bags out for trick-or-treaters.

