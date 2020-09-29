Black Hawk County issues Halloween trick-or-treating guidance

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - While Black Hawk County did not outright cancel trick-or-treating it is recommending residents to avoid traditional trick-or-treating following CDC guidance.

The county’s guidance suggests that if anyone plans to go trick-or-treating, they should only go out with members of their immediate household, maintaining 6-feet of social distance between others at all times.

The county’s other recommendations include:

Anyone diagnosed with COVID-19, or showing symptoms of COVID-19, or having been exposed to someone with the virus, should not go out trick-or-treating, or hand out candy.

Use hand sanitizer regularly while trick-or-treating

Anyone two-years of age or older should wear a face covering if they go trick-or-treating, and Halloween costume masks should not be used as a replacement for a traditional face covering.

Rather than handing candy out directly, or placing it in bowls for multiple people to reach into, candy should be placed in goodie bags and lined up for trick-or-treaters to grab and go.

Wash hands before and after preparing the goodie bags, and before and after placing the good bags out for trick-or-treaters.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.