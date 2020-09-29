Advertisement

AP Interview: US ambassador defends tough approach to China

U.S. Ambassador to China Terry Branstad speaks near a photo wall showing former U.S. ambassadors to China as well as his own portrait during an interview at the U.S. embassy in Beijing on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. The departing U.S. ambassador on Tuesday defended a tough approach to China that has riled relations between the world's two largest economies, saying the Trump administration has made progress on trade and that he hopes it will extend to other areas. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BEIJING (AP) — The departing U.S. ambassador in Beijing is defending a tough approach to China that has riled relations between the world’s two largest economies.

Terry Branstad says the Trump administration has made progress on trade and that he hopes it will extend to other areas including China’s treatment of diplomats and journalists.

Branstad downplays the strained relationship, noting it has weathered ups and downs in the past.

He concedes, though, that there is concern that pressure on China could lead to a downward spiral of growing restrictions.

The longtime Iowa governor is returning to Iowa this weekend after three years and three months as ambassador.

No successor has been named.

