Advertisement

667 COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths reported in Iowa Tuesday

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 667 more COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. on September 29, the state’s data is showing a total of 87,507 COVID-19 cases and 1,324 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 4,694 tests were reported to have been conducted over the last 24 hours, making the total number of tests conducted 790,708 since the pandemic began.

There are currently a total of 376 patients hospitalized with the virus, with 59 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of those patients, 97 are in the ICU and 36 are on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Gov. Reynolds updates state’s self-quarantine guidelines

Updated: 19 minutes ago
The state has updated its COVID-19 guidelines for school, business and childcare settings. It says self-quarantining at home will no longer be required for those who have come into contact with someone with the virus, so long as both people were wearing a face covering “correctly and consistently” for the entire interaction.

National

Titans have NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak, with 8 positives

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The outbreak threatened to jeopardize the Titans' game this weekend against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Coronavirus

Florida's local leaders worry about Phase 3 reopening

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Bars and restaurants are packed after Gov. Ron DeSantis reopened Florida, but some are concerned that caution is being thrown to the winds.

Coronavirus

CDC issues guidelines for celebrating Thanksgiving during pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CNN
Thanksgiving is usually the first big holiday where families come together. But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention wants fewer get-togethers this year.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Worldwide death toll from coronavirus eclipses 1 million

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The worldwide death toll from the coronavirus has eclipsed 1 million.

Coronavirus

You can relieve work-from-home stress with things around the house

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
Health and wellness expert Stephanie Mansour says common household items can be used to help ease the stress.

National

Bubble hockey champions: Tampa Bay Lightning win Stanley Cup

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The NHL is the first of the four major North American professional sports leagues to crown a champion since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus

Grim COVID milestone: 1M known deaths worldwide

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
There are more than 1 million known COVID-19 deaths across the world.

Coronavirus

150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America.

National Politics

House Democrats unveil new $2.2T proposal for virus aid

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
House Democrats are putting forward a new proposal for coronavirus relief.