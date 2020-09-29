667 COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths reported in Iowa Tuesday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 667 more COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. on September 29, the state’s data is showing a total of 87,507 COVID-19 cases and 1,324 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 4,694 tests were reported to have been conducted over the last 24 hours, making the total number of tests conducted 790,708 since the pandemic began.

There are currently a total of 376 patients hospitalized with the virus, with 59 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of those patients, 97 are in the ICU and 36 are on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.