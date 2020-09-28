Vice President Mike Pence to visit Iowa October 1

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Vice President Mike Pence will visit Iowa on October 1 to deliver remarks at an event in Carter Lake.

There, Pence is expected to discuss unemployment and jobs in Iowa.

He will then travel to Des Moines to deliver remarks at an event hosted by the Family Leader Foundation called “Faith in Leadership: The Need for Revival.”

Pence will return to Washington, D.C. later that evening.

