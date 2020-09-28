Advertisement

SYC: Maquoketa Valley High School honors two students who died by naming them Homecoming King and Queen

By Phil Reed
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -As some high schools celebrated their homecoming over the weekend, Students at Maquoketa Valley High School decided to honor two of their classmates who died by naming them homecoming king and queen.

Tiege Hunt and Anna Nefzger were honored during their homecoming game on Friday. They both would have graduated from high school this year. Their families standing side by side with students who decided to give them the recognition. They presented the families with flowers and a crown.

“I’m just so proud of this class,” said Faith Hunt, Tiege’s sister. “And how mature and wise beyond their years to honor their classmates.”

Hunt says events like this show how tight-knit the Wildcats community is. They look out for their own during tough times.

“You can’t help but smile even though it is a sad, sad moment,” she said. “But it is a blessing, and it’s wonderful.”

A tearful Ella Imler clutching the photo of Anna Nefzger during the ceremony. The two were best friends.

“She loved the farm,” said Imler. “She was a person who got along with everyone. She had a very contagious laugh, if you heard her laugh, you would probably start laughing. She was just a very nice person.”

She says she will think about her best friend during all of the senior year celebrations. “Just everything from like prom, homecoming, graduating,” she said. “I miss her a lot.”

Family members and students taking a moment to cherish the event, and life. “I think it’s more of a happy thing that we’re remembering them and they’re here with us, just not in person,” said Imler.

“Those days where you just wish, something just feels off,” said Miguel Bojorquez, a student at Maquoketa Valley, and a good friend of Tiege. “You just wish they were here, just wish you could have one more last word with them. I guess that just makes life precious. Just live every day like it’s your last.”

The student council came up with the idea to honor the two. Students and staff all loved the idea.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Worthington community shows support as volunteer fire department adapts fundraiser amid pandemic

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Mary Green
One Sunday every September, the sizzle of sirloins on the grill summons hundreds of people out to the Worthington Community Fire Department’s steak fry.

News

Fire department adapts fundraiser in response to pandemic

Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Worthington Community Fire Department held a drive-thru steak fry on Sunday.

News

Child in Marion dies after motor vehicle collision

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Phil Reed
Child in Marion dies after motor vehicle collision

Local

4-Year-Old dies after being hit by vehicle in Marion

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Today a 4-year-old hit this week by a vehicle in Marion died from their injuries.

Latest News

Iowa

Iowa native says superior officers in the army sexually assaulted and harassed her

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
An Iowa native says her superior officers in the army sexually assaulted and harassed her earlier this year.

Local

Buchanan County man arrested for sexual abuse

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
On Monday, September 21, 2020, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office and the Independence Police Department arrested Matthew Glenn Barth on twelve counts of Sexual Abuse – 2nd Degree. The arrest was made after a joint investigation between the two agencies.

News

Waterloo Police asking for tips after mass shooting

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Phil Reed
Waterloo Police asking for tips after mass shooting

News

After derecho damage, church planning return to indoor services

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Aaron Hosman
River of Life Church's 900 person sanctuary was exposed to the elements after the August 10th derecho. The church now has the green light to safely return to another portion of the building, after weeks of outdoor service.

Local

Manchester man sentenced to 10 years for chase that injured deputy

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By the Associated Press
A Manchester man who hit a pedestrian and then led authorities on a chase through several Iowa counties has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

National

Man takes officer’s gun, opens fire inside LA police station

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By the Associated Press
A Los Angeles Police Department officer suffered minor injuries in an altercation inside a police station with a man who wrestled away the officer’s gun, fired it, and then ran when another officer shot at him.