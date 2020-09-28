SYC: Maquoketa Valley High School honors two students who died by naming them Homecoming King and Queen

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -As some high schools celebrated their homecoming over the weekend, Students at Maquoketa Valley High School decided to honor two of their classmates who died by naming them homecoming king and queen.

Tiege Hunt and Anna Nefzger were honored during their homecoming game on Friday. They both would have graduated from high school this year. Their families standing side by side with students who decided to give them the recognition. They presented the families with flowers and a crown.

“I’m just so proud of this class,” said Faith Hunt, Tiege’s sister. “And how mature and wise beyond their years to honor their classmates.”

Hunt says events like this show how tight-knit the Wildcats community is. They look out for their own during tough times.

“You can’t help but smile even though it is a sad, sad moment,” she said. “But it is a blessing, and it’s wonderful.”

A tearful Ella Imler clutching the photo of Anna Nefzger during the ceremony. The two were best friends.

“She loved the farm,” said Imler. “She was a person who got along with everyone. She had a very contagious laugh, if you heard her laugh, you would probably start laughing. She was just a very nice person.”

She says she will think about her best friend during all of the senior year celebrations. “Just everything from like prom, homecoming, graduating,” she said. “I miss her a lot.”

Family members and students taking a moment to cherish the event, and life. “I think it’s more of a happy thing that we’re remembering them and they’re here with us, just not in person,” said Imler.

“Those days where you just wish, something just feels off,” said Miguel Bojorquez, a student at Maquoketa Valley, and a good friend of Tiege. “You just wish they were here, just wish you could have one more last word with them. I guess that just makes life precious. Just live every day like it’s your last.”

The student council came up with the idea to honor the two. Students and staff all loved the idea.

