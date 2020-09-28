Advertisement

Second Test Iowa clinic opens Monday in Dubuque County

Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A second Test Iowa clinic site opens Monday in Dubuque County.

The new site is located at Grand River Medical Group Respiratory Clinic, 1400 University Avenue, in Dubuque.

Its hours are Monday through Thursday, noon to 7 p.m., and Friday noon to 5 p.m.

There’s also a test Clinic at Epic Health and Wellness on Cedar Cross Road.

Anyone wanting to be tested at either site in Dubuque must first complete an online assessment at TestIowa.com and then schedule an appointment.

