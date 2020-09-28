Advertisement

Scattered showers this evening, clearing overnight

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Scattered showers will continue through the evening hours, otherwise expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures tonight drop into the low to mid-40s as cloud cover clears a bit.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies tomorrow with highs in the low 60s. Breezy conditions will also be around throughout the day from the northwest between 10-20mph.

Highs will be in the mid-60s on Wednesday, but winds will increase through Thursday. Wind gusts could be between 30-35mph. Temperatures will then drop for the end of the week into the low 50s through the weekend. Another chance for showers comes this weekend as a storm system pushes into eastern Iowa.

