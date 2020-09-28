One killed in crash in Winneshiek County on Sunday

OSSIAN, Iowa (KCRG) - One man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Sunday morning, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 11:00 a.m., the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash on Middle Ossian Road, which runs between Ossian to just south of Decorah. Deputies believe that a Nissan Pathfinder, driven by Alan Hageman, 52, of Decorah, was traveling northbound when it lost control. The vehicle crashed into a ditch, hitting an entrance to a field.

Hageman was killed in the crash.

The Calmar Fire Department, Ossian Fire Department, Ossian Ambulance, and Winneshiek County Ambulance Service assisted in the emergency response.

An investigation into the matter is ongoing.

