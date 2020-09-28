Mercy Medical Center to light Cedar Rapids campus in pink for breast cancer awareness month

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mercy Medical Center and Hall-Perrine Cancer Center will illuminate with pink lights starting on October 1 for breast cancer awareness month.

Both campuses will use the pink lights all month as a reminder to women to get screened for breast cancer.

40,000 lives are claimed by breast cancer each year according to the American Cancer Society. But breast cancer is treatable and curable when detected in its early stages.

Alliant Energy and Mercy Medical Center have canceled this year’s Power of Pink event due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, Alliant will still light its downtown tower in pink in October.

