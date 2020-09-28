Advertisement

Medical experts warn of unprecedented flu season due to COVID-19, meanwhile local childcare agency taking extra precautions

By Taylor Holt
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At Happy Hollow Preschool and Childcare, they serve more than 130 kids between their two locations in Cedar Rapids, and since the pandemic hit things are operating differently.

“When COVID first came out it was a huge concern," said Angela Campbell, Co-Owner at the facility.

Daily precautions include kids and staff getting temperatures taken before and after naptimes, and hand washing sinks in all of their rooms. Now with the flu season ahead, they taking things even more seriously.

“This is the time to really not ignore those symptoms," said Dr. Katie Imborek, Medical Director at the ‘Influenza-like Illness Clinic’ at UIHC.

Imborek says they are already seeing cases of seasonal flu.

“What we have seen so far is a minimal amount of influenza activity. There has been some, and it’s been pretty early to see it," she said.

She says measures like social distancing and hand washing already being taken could help. The clinic has given more than 16,200 flu shots so far, and for those who do get the flu, they’re pushing online office visits.

“Once we get them into telemedicine, then we get them to the appropriate place to get testing done and if they have symptoms of influenza, it would mean they would get a flu test and COVID test. There’s no way you could have a symptom of influenza and not also have a symptoms of COVID,” said Imborek.

Imborek says 95% of the time when patients are seen virtually, providers are able to determine what testing needs to be done and get them to one of their drive-thru COVID testing sites, so they would not need to pay a co-pay twice.

In some rare cases, people have had to come in to see a doctor as well.

Imborek says even through a computer screen providers are able to determine if testing is needed- either COVID, influenza or both.

Happy hollow is ramping up cleaning strategies and conversations with parents about precautions, including getting the flu shot.

“Just upping our cleaning making sure staff are wiping down common areas several times a day," said Haley Mussmann, Co-Owner at Happy Hollow. “Parents drop the kiddos off at the secured doors, they get tempted the parents are washing their hands before they entering the secured areas."

If any kids do have cold symptoms, they are kept out until they are symptom free for 72 hours, so keeping everyone healthy isn’t just the right thing to do, it makes good business sense.

