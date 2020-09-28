Linn County Public Health asks people who have tested positive for COVID 19 to share their stories

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Health Department asked people who have tested positive for COVID-19 to share their stories.

Those with the health department said they hoped to be able to share these stories with the public to give people an idea of what it is like to be infected with the virus. They said each person’s story was different based on their symptoms. The health department hoped it would help enforce the need for social distancing guidelines, wearing a face mask, and dispel misinformation.

“These are real people in their community that have been impacted by this and that they are real stories that go along with them,” said Kaitlin Emrich, Linn County Public Health Assessment and Health Promotion Supervisor.

Emrich said they haven’t had much luck with people coming forward, likely because only a small percentage of Linn County has tested positive.

You can share your story by going to the Linn County Department of Public Health’s website.

