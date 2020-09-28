Johnson County Public Health issues Halloween coronavirus recommendations

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The public health agency for one of Iowa’s largest counties on Monday issued suggestions for Halloween festivities that are less conducive to spreading the novel coronavirus.

Johnson County Public Health released the recommendations to offer ideas on how to still have fun for the traditionally spooky holiday while reducing the risk of contracting a COVID-19 infection. Generally, the guidelines followed the overall recommendations for limiting the spread of the virus, such as keeping at least six feet away from people you do not live with, wearing an appropriate mask that covers your mouth and nose, cleaning your hands with soap and water or hand sanitizer often, and to stay home if you feel sick or have had contact with somebody who has COVID-19.

A Halloween mask is not considered safe protection from spreading the virus, officials said.

For trick-or-treating, the agency said that you should only participate in groups of people that you have been living with. People who want to hand out treats are advised to place them on a table six feet away from the door or offer to toss the treats into the children’s buckets from a distance. Homeowners can paint a line for distancing or set up a barrier using decorations.

Officials suggested avoiding houses that had no measures in place to prevent the spread of the virus.

“Although trick-or-treating interactions door-to-door are typically quick, they involve close and frequent contact," the department wrote in its guidance. "Often, many kids and families gather at doors or on sidewalks. The more households visited, the greater chance that germs can spread and linger.”

The agency said that a virtual celebration of the holiday would pose the least risk for catching the virus, while a socially-distanced and small gathering of people for an outdoor costume party somewhat riskier. Indoor celebrations with lots of people were considered the highest risk activity.

A full listing of the county’s recommendations is available on the agency’s website.

