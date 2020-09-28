Iowa native says superior officers in the army sexually assaulted and harassed her

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa native says her superior officers in the army sexually assaulted and harassed her earlier this year.

On 2 occasions Camerina Gonzalez reported she was assaulted while posted at Fort Detrick in Maryland.

In February Gonzalez filed a complaint alleging her superior officer threatened her after finding out she planned report sexual harassment. In May she reported to the Department of Defense she was a sexual assault victim.

The UNI grad is now posted in kansas at Fort Riley.

Her family spoke out about the cases on Friday. Her sister is worried Gonzelez is being held at Fort Riley unwillingly.

“At the beginning, what we wanted was justice; to have justice be served. Right now, the main concern is for her to come home safe," said Milagros Gonzales, Camerina’'s sister.

The army is evaluating if she is medically capable of continuing her service.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.