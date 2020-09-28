Iowa City schools transition to hybrid learning model Monday

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City Schools are transitioning to a hybrid learning model starting Monday.

It’s part of its Return-to-Learn plan for the school year.

The district originally started the school year with only online learning earlier this month.

It cited dropping COVID-19 positivity rates in Johnson County for its decision to change its model.

Right now, the Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting Johnson County at 5 point 4 percent.

This transition only applies to students who opted for standard enrollment during registration.

It does not apply to students who have enrolled in the school’s Online Learning Program.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.