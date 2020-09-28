Advertisement

Hy-Vee to giveaway 500 meals at contactless, pick-up event Tuesday in Cedar Rapids

(WIBW)
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Hy-Vee said it will give away 500 meals at a contactless, pick-up event in the east parking lot of the 1st Avenue NE location on Tuesday.

The giveaway event will last from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., or while supplies last.

Hy-Vee said the event is in support of September’s National Family Meals Month, a movement to raise awareness of the health and societal benefits of sharing frequent family meals.

The meals will be given away on a first-come, first-serve basis for the first 500 customers.

Customers will be able to choose from one of three family-sized, take-and-bake meal options: lasagna, beef enchiladas, or cheese pizza.

Hy-Vee will be using a contactless method to minimize contact with customers and to allow for social distancing during the event. Event volunteers will be wearing masks and gloves.

The event is walk-up only.

