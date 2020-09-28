Advertisement

Gas leak leads to explosion near Loras College in Dubuque

Firefighters and other emergency responders on the scene of a fire caused by an apparent explosion due to a gas leak.
Firefighters and other emergency responders on the scene of a fire caused by an apparent explosion due to a gas leak.(Fernando Garcia-Franceschini/KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff and Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - An explosion related to an earlier reported gas leak in Dubuque is the source of a large fire on Monday evening along Loras Boulevard.

Eyewitness accounts said that the explosion shook nearby structures. Video from the scene shows multiple emergency crews responding to the fire, which was still burning intensely over 40 minutes after reports came into the KCRG-TV9 newsroom.

Have pictures or video of the explosion and fire? Submit them via YouNews.

At around 4:00 p.m., the Dubuque Fire Department reported a gas leak in the 400 block of Loras Boulevard. Officials described it as an “isolated” leak from a gas main and that crews were arriving to begin repairs. One home was evacuated in the immediate area.

Fire department officials believe that the leak may have been related to construction activity in the area.

Gas leak leads to explosion on Loras Boulevard in Dubuque. KCRG TV9’s Fernando Garcia-Franceschini is at the scene.

Posted by KCRG-TV9 on Monday, September 28, 2020

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Linn County replaces offensive park name

Updated: 18 minutes ago
County officials have renamed Squaw Creek Park as Wanatee Park, effective immediately.

News

Derecho debris pickup continues in three Linn County cities

Updated: 19 minutes ago
Cities are continuing to clean up debris after the August 10 derecho.

News

Medical experts warn of unprecedented flu season due to COVID-19, meanwhile local childcare agency taking extra precautions

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Taylor Holt
A doctor with UIHC says they are seeing an earlier-than-usual start to influenza-like cases coming into their clinic, but says precautions now can possibly make for a lighter season.

News

COVID-19 hospitalizations see recent increase again

Updated: 42 minutes ago
Hospitalization numbers in Iowa related to COVID-19 have increased in recent days.

Latest News

News

Medical experts warn of unprecedented flu season due to COVID-19, meanwhile local childcare agency taking extra precautions

Updated: 1 hour ago
At Happy Hollow Preschool and Childcare, they serve more than 130 kids between their two locations in Cedar Rapids, and since the pandemic hit things are operating differently.

News

Two Cedar Rapids landmarks going pink for breast cancer awareness

Updated: 1 hour ago
Mercy Medical Center and the Alliant Energy tower will both light up in pink during October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

News

Breaking down the latest unemployment numbers in Iowa

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Corridor Business Journal analyzes the latest weekly unemployment numbers in the state.

News

Five more positive tests among Univ. of Iowa athletics

Updated: 1 hour ago
The University of Iowa released more information about last week's set of COVID-19 tests among its athletics department.

News

Make shift office

Updated: 1 hour ago
People needing space to work while working at home

Local

Waterloo asking residents to skip door-to-door trick-or-treating due to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Iowa’s eighth-largest city is asking its citizens to skip an annual Halloween tradition due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, officials announced on Monday.