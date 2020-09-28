Advertisement

Former Executive Director of Tama County daycare sentenced to 8 months imprisonment for stealing from employer

TAMA COUNTY (KCRG) - A Kellogg woman has been sentenced to eight months imprisonment after pleading guilty to theft from a federal program.

Officials said from December 2009 through April 2016, 49-year-old Kristine Daniel stole, embezzled or misappropriated $113,829.73 from a Tama County daycare while she was serving as its Executive Director.

Daniel admitted at the guilty plea that some of the stolen money came from the daycare’s federal funding.

Officials said information at the sentencing showed Daniel used the daycare’s credit cards to buy items for personal use, issued herself money she was not entitled to, and stole cash payments parents had given to the daycare to pay for childcare.

Daniel was making about $40,000 a year in salary from the daycare during the time period in which she was stealing from it.

Daniel must serve four months in prison and four months in home detention, along with three years of supervised released after the prison term. She must also pay the daycare $113,829.73 in restitution.

