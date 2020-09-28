Five more COVID-19 cases in Hawkeye athletics among hundreds of negative tests

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa athletics department has identified several more cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus amid a large number of tests, according to officials.

The department said five more coaches, staff, or athletes tested positive for COVID-19 during the week of September 21 through September 27. There were also 740 negative tests during that time period. Since the school began a testing regime when athletics activities resumed in late May, 233 positive tests have been received and 4,965 negatives.

Those who tested positive will be subject to isolation procedures and department staff will conduct contact tracing to identify potential exposures.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.