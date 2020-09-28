Cooler and windy, isolated showers possible this afternoon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - This week will feature classic fall weather across eastern Iowa with multiple windy days and an overall cool pattern. For today, plan on temperatures to settle right around 60 with a handful of isolated showers possible. These will be brief, if you see one at all. The wind will be noticeable with gusts to 30mph from the northwest possible. As we look ahead, the next couple days will feature highs mainly in the 60s. Another cold front will blow through on Thursday into Friday, dropping highs to the low-mid 50s both days. A few areas of frost can’t be ruled out either Friday or Saturday depending on cloud coverage. The chilly air will continue right through the weekend with another shower chance by then.

