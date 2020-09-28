Child in Marion dies after motor vehicle collision
Published: Sep. 27, 2020
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A 4-year-old hit this week by a vehicle in Marion died from their injuries. The crash happened Wednesday afternoon in the 2300 block of 31st street.
Marion Police say the 4-year-old crossed the street in front of a southbound motorist. The child was taken to the hospital and died today from injuries in that crash. Marion police are continuing to investigate.
