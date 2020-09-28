Cedar Rapids police investigating shots fired at mobile home park

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police on Friday responded to a report of gunshots at 700 41st Avenue Drive SW at around 11:14 p.m.

Police said they found a person there who said he shot at a vehicle whose occupants had fired a gunshot at him as they drove past.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

A home and a vehicle that was not involved in this incident were struck by the gunfire.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.