Cedar Rapids police investigating shots fired at mobile home park
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police on Friday responded to a report of gunshots at 700 41st Avenue Drive SW at around 11:14 p.m.
Police said they found a person there who said he shot at a vehicle whose occupants had fired a gunshot at him as they drove past.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
A home and a vehicle that was not involved in this incident were struck by the gunfire.
The incident remains under investigation.
