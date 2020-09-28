Advertisement

Cedar Rapids police ask for help identifying witness to serious assault incident

Police are asking for help identifying a witness to an assault incident that occurred at around 1:40 a.m. on September 17.
Police are asking for help identifying a witness to an assault incident that occurred at around 1:40 a.m. on September 17.(KCRG)
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are asking for help identifying a witness to an assault incident that occurred at around 1:40 a.m. on September 17.

Officials said a man sustained serious injuries when he was assaulted in the 300 block of 2nd Avenue SE.

Officials released surveillance photos that appear to show a female witness recording the incident.

Anyone who can identify the witness or has any information about the assault is asked to call police at (319) 286-5457 or Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-CS-CRIME (272-7463). Additionally, you can text CRIMES (274637) and in the message/subject, type 5227 and your tip.

Reference case # #2020-13213 when submitting tips.

Police are asking for help identifying a witness to an assault incident that occurred at around 1:40 a.m. on September 17.
Police are asking for help identifying a witness to an assault incident that occurred at around 1:40 a.m. on September 17.(KCRG)
Police are asking for help identifying a witness to an assault incident that occurred at around 1:40 a.m. on September 17.
Police are asking for help identifying a witness to an assault incident that occurred at around 1:40 a.m. on September 17.(KCRG)

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hawkeyes

Five more COVID-19 cases in Hawkeye athletics among hundreds of negative tests

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
The University of Iowa athletics department has identified several more cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus amid a large number of tests, according to officials.

National

Taylor Swift breaks Whitney Houston’s Billboard charts record

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
Taylor Swift tops Whitney Houston's record for most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Iowa

Former Executive Director of Tama County daycare sentenced to 8 months imprisonment for stealing from employer

Updated: 1 hours ago
A Kellogg woman has been sentenced to eight months imprisonment after pleading guilty to theft from a federal program.

Iowa

Vice President Mike Pence to visit Iowa October 1

Updated: 2 hours ago
Vice President Mike Pence will visit Iowa on October 1 to deliver remarks at an event in Carter Lake before heading to Des Moines.

Latest News

Iowa

Judge upholds GOP law making absentee voting harder in Iowa

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A judge is refusing to block a Republican-backed Iowa law that makes it harder for county officials to process absentee ballot applications and more likely that incomplete requests won’t be fulfilled.

Iowa

Mercy Medical Center to light Cedar Rapids campus in pink for breast cancer awareness month

Updated: 3 hours ago
Mercy Medical Center and Hall-Perrine Cancer Center will illuminate with pink lights starting on October 1 for breast cancer awareness month.

News

Second victim dies in Waterloo club shooting, one arrested

Updated: 3 hours ago
Waterloo police have confirmed a second person has died of their injuries sustained in a shooting that took place inside a private club on Saturday.

News

Cedar Rapids police investigating shots fired at mobile home park

Updated: 3 hours ago
Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a shots fired case involving a drive-by at a mobile home park.

News

Military suicides increased by as much as 20 percent this year

Updated: 3 hours ago
Military suicides have increased by as much as 20% this year compared to the same period in 2019.

News

Tampa man invents device to sanitize shopping carts

Updated: 3 hours ago
A Tampa man is speaking to national supermarket chains after inventing a device to sanitize shopping carts.