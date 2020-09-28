Cedar Rapids police ask for help identifying witness to serious assault incident

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are asking for help identifying a witness to an assault incident that occurred at around 1:40 a.m. on September 17.

Officials said a man sustained serious injuries when he was assaulted in the 300 block of 2nd Avenue SE.

Officials released surveillance photos that appear to show a female witness recording the incident.

Anyone who can identify the witness or has any information about the assault is asked to call police at (319) 286-5457 or Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-CS-CRIME (272-7463). Additionally, you can text CRIMES (274637) and in the message/subject, type 5227 and your tip.

Reference case # #2020-13213 when submitting tips.

