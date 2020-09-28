Cedar Rapids natives Hobbs, Potter and Todd excited to see football return in Pac-12 and MAC

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It wasn’t easy for Cedar Rapids natives Dallas Hobbs, Nolan Potter and Andrew Todd to watch other teams in college football play while they sat at home because the Pac-12 and the MAC pushed their football seasons to the spring.

That all changed last week when both conferences voted unanimously to bring football back to the fall for 2020. The Pac-12 held its vote on Thursday and the MAC voted on Friday. Now, every FBS conference is playing football this fall.

“We’re finally back,” said Dallas Hobbs, a defensive tackle at Washington State. “Wearing my helmet for the first time in awhile. It’s really nice, especially with the new coaching staff.”

“We’re really excited to have a chance to play this fall and get back to what we’re kind of used to this time of year,” said Andrew Todd, an offensive lineman at Miami (OH).

The MAC will play a six-game schedule starting on Nov. 4. The Pac-12 will have a seven-game conference schedule starting on Nov. 6.

Five weeks will be a quick turnaround, but all three players are excited to play football once again after so many unknowns for the past few months.

“We’ve been preparing the same way and haven’t changed or slowed down at all ,” said Nolan Potter, an offensive lineman at Northern Illinois.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.