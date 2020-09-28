Cedar Falls announces trick-or-treat times

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - City officials in Cedar Falls announced official trick-or-treat times for Halloween in 2020 while offering suggestions on how to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The city said that the traditional Halloween activity should take place between 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 31. Residents that would not like to participate should keep their lights off in front of their house.

Officials acknowledged that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that trick-or-treating, among other activities, not take place this year due to the risk of spreading COVID-19 among participants. The city said that steps could be taken, such as appropriate mask-wearing, social distancing, hand washing or sanitizing, and placing treats on a “grab-and-go” table away from the house, to help reduce the risk somewhat.

The city also recommended avoiding large groups and only trick-or-treating with members of your household.

