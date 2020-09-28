Advertisement

Cedar Falls announces trick-or-treat times

The CDC released guidelines for Halloween amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The CDC released guidelines for Halloween amid the COVID-19 pandemic.(CNN)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - City officials in Cedar Falls announced official trick-or-treat times for Halloween in 2020 while offering suggestions on how to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The city said that the traditional Halloween activity should take place between 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 31. Residents that would not like to participate should keep their lights off in front of their house.

Officials acknowledged that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that trick-or-treating, among other activities, not take place this year due to the risk of spreading COVID-19 among participants. The city said that steps could be taken, such as appropriate mask-wearing, social distancing, hand washing or sanitizing, and placing treats on a “grab-and-go” table away from the house, to help reduce the risk somewhat.

The city also recommended avoiding large groups and only trick-or-treating with members of your household.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Waterloo asking residents to skip door-to-door trick-or-treating due to COVID-19

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Iowa’s eighth-largest city is asking its citizens to skip an annual Halloween tradition due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, officials announced on Monday.

Local

Johnson County Public Health issues Halloween coronavirus recommendations

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
The public health agency for one of Iowa’s largest counties on Monday issued suggestions for Halloween festivities that are less conducive to spreading the novel coronavirus.

News

Iowa DOT expects project delays after gas tax brings in less funding during slower pandemic travel

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Aaron Hosman
After nearly 10 months of Covid-19 restrictions, there are fewer people driving, which in return, means fewer people buying gas. The Iowa DOT says that also means less money, per gallon for road construction through a gas tax.

Local

One killed in crash in Winneshiek County on Sunday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
One man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Sunday morning, according to law enforcement officials.

Latest News

Local

Linn County renames Squaw Creek Park after Meskwaki woman

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
County officials have announced their choice to rename a park in Linn County after determining its current name is considered an ethnic and sexual slur.

Hawkeyes

Five more COVID-19 cases in Hawkeye athletics among hundreds of negative tests

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
The University of Iowa athletics department has identified several more cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus amid a large number of tests, according to officials.

Iowa

Cedar Rapids police ask for help identifying witness to serious assault incident

Updated: 4 hours ago
Police are asking for help identifying a witness to an assault incident that occurred at around 1:40 a.m. on September 17.

National

Taylor Swift breaks Whitney Houston’s Billboard charts record

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
Taylor Swift tops Whitney Houston's record for most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Iowa

Former Executive Director of Tama County daycare sentenced to 8 months imprisonment for stealing from employer

Updated: 4 hours ago
A Kellogg woman has been sentenced to eight months imprisonment after pleading guilty to theft from a federal program.

Iowa

Vice President Mike Pence to visit Iowa October 1

Updated: 5 hours ago
Vice President Mike Pence will visit Iowa on October 1 to deliver remarks at an event in Carter Lake before heading to Des Moines.