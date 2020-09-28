Busy Cedar Rapids intersection to close for two months

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The intersection of Center Point Road and 29th Street NE will close for construction.

The city says work will include new pavement, sidewalk, curb ramps, traffic signals and new utilities.

This is part of the Paving for Progress Center Point Road project which started back in the spring.

The work is expected to take about two months.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.