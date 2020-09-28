Advertisement

Buchanan County man arrested for sexual abuse

By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Buchanan County man is facing 12 counts of sexual abuse charges.

On Monday, September 21, 2020, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office and the Independence Police Department arrested Matthew Glenn Barth on twelve counts of Sexual Abuse – 2nd Degree. The arrest was made after a joint investigation between the two agencies. Barth is currently in the Buchanan County Jail on a five hundred thousand dollar cash bond.

Police say they all involved a child under the age of 12 at multiple locations in Buchanan County.

Matthew Barth-courtesy: Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office
Matthew Barth-courtesy: Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office(Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office)

Second Degree Sexual Abuse is a "B" Felony and is punishable by up to twenty-five (25) years imprisonment and sex offender registration.

