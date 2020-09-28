Advertisement

Breonna Taylor: Autopsy reveals more about gunshot wounds suffered by the 26-year-old

Following the announcement of the grand jury decision in the case on Sept. 23, Attorney General Daniel Cameron said only one of those shot was fatal.
Following the announcement of the grand jury decision in the case on Sept. 23, Attorney General Daniel Cameron said only one of those shot was fatal.(WAVE 3 News)
By Sarah Jackson
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – An autopsy report revealed more details about the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

Taylor, 26, was shot multiple times by Louisville Metro Police Department narcotics officers serving a warrant just after midnight on March 13.

Her autopsy was performed on March 14 at 8 a.m. at the Bingham Building.

FULL COVERAGE: Breonna Taylor case

The autopsy showed Taylor was shot in the chest, which caused hemorrhages along the wound path; the right upper abdomen; in her left forearm; in her left thigh and in her right foot. An orange and gray metal projectile was also recovered from her right heel.

Following the announcement of the grand jury decision in the case on Sept. 23, Attorney General Daniel Cameron said only one of those shots was fatal.

RELATED STORIES

Former LMPD Det. Brett Hankison was charged for shooting 10 rounds from outside Taylor’s apartment; some of those shots ended up in adjacent units, which was why he was indicted.

Two other officers, Myles Cosgrove and Jon Mattingly, were found to be justified in their use of force, according to the grand jury.

Cameron said evidence showed Mattingly fired six times, and Cosgrove fired 16 shots, and added that both were justified in returning fire after being fired upon. The attorney general also said the FBI lab confirmed the fatal shot came from Cosgrove but the KSP lab said it was not clear who fired the shot.

Taylor tested negative for alcohol and drug abuse postmortem.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) reacts to Supreme Court nomination

Updated: 6 minutes ago

National

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) reacts to Supreme Court nomination

Updated: 15 minutes ago

Hawkeyes

Five more COVID-19 cases in Hawkeye athletics among hundreds of negative tests

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
The University of Iowa athletics department has identified several more cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus amid a large number of tests, according to officials.

National

Rep. Steven Palazzo reacts to the Supreme Court nomination

Updated: 24 minutes ago

National

Rep. Steven Palazzo (R-MS) previews first presidential debate

Updated: 31 minutes ago

Latest News

National

Rep. Dave Loebsack (D-IA) previews first presidential debate

Updated: 52 minutes ago

National

New wildfires scorch wine country near San Francisco

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By JANIE HAR
Northern California’s wine country was on fire again Monday as strong winds fanned flames in the already badly scorched region, forcing thousands of people to flee their homes in the dark of night.

National

Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-IL) previews presidential debate

Updated: 57 minutes ago

National Politics

President Trump gives an update on the nation’s coronavirus testing strategy

Updated: 1 hour ago
President Trump gives an update on the nation’s coronavirus testing strategy.

National

Rep. Roger Marshall (R-KS) previews first presidential debate

Updated: 1 hour ago