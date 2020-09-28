Biden campaign makes first in person rally since the convention

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The spouses of Democratic Presidential candidate and vice presidential candidate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were in Cedar Rapids on Saturday.

This was the first in-person rally the Democratic Party held since the convention in August.

Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff started the afternoon touring some of the derecho damage at Sinclair Park.

The pair then spoke in a Kirkwood parking lot with people remaining in their cars.

Biden said if her husband was elected: a mask mandate would be put in place, once a COVID 19 vaccine was created, it would be free to the public, rebuild the economy, and climate change.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.