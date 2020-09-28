Ankeny middle school teacher builds desks for students learning remotely

ANKENY, Iowa (WOI) - Many students are doing school at least partially remotely but not everybody has the supplies they need.

So an Ankeny teacher is doing his part to help.

Nate Evans, a Parkview Middle School teacher, heard there was a desk shortage for kids learning at home in Ankeny, so he decided to start making some.

In just two days, he’s already made 20 with materials to make 50 more.

It’s a message of kindness he hopes continues to spread.

“I’m called to love God and love other people and I think we can change the world a lot faster if we pick a paintbrush instead of a picket sign and reach out and help each other,” Evans said.

Evans set up a Venmo account.

All proceeds will go towards building more desks.

See the full story on WOI’s website.

Copyright 2020 WOI. All rights reserved.