611 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths reported in Iowa Monday

State doesn’t keep track of positive rates in Test Iowa tests; took more than 46 days to meet testing goal
State doesn't keep track of positive rates in Test Iowa tests; took more than 46 days to meet testing goal
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 611 more COVID-19 cases and two more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. on September 28, the state’s data is showing a total of 86,840 COVID-19 cases and 1,317 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 7,315 tests were reported to have been conducted over the last 24 hours, making the total number of tests conducted 786,014 since the pandemic began.

There are currently a total of 353 patients hospitalized with the virus, with 51 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of those patients, 96 are in the ICU and 39 are on ventilators.

