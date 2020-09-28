4-Year-Old dies after being hit by vehicle in Marion
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today a 4-year-old hit this week by a vehicle in Marion died from their injuries.
The crash happened on Wednesday around 4-20 in the 23 hundred block of 31st street. The 4-year-old crossed the street in front of a southbound motorist.
The child was taken to the hospital and died today from injuries in that crash.
Marion police are continuing to investigate.
