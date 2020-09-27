West High returns to pool with dominating showcase at Kennedy invite

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The West High Trojans swimming and diving team dominated the competition in their first sweet meet in over two weeks. The team, along with City High, was sidelined after the Iowa City School District started their school year with virtual learning, forcing all athletic activities to pause.

The Trojans finished with 567 points, followed by Kennedy who posted 452.

