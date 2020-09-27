Advertisement

West High returns to pool with dominating showcase at Kennedy invite

Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 11:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The West High Trojans swimming and diving team dominated the competition in their first sweet meet in over two weeks. The team, along with City High, was sidelined after the Iowa City School District started their school year with virtual learning, forcing all athletic activities to pause.

The Trojans finished with 567 points, followed by Kennedy who posted 452.

