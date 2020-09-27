Advertisement

Waterloo Police asking for tips after mass shooting

Waterloo Police Department was sent to a report of shots being fired somewhere around the area of Fifth Street and South Street around 3 a.m. Saturday morning.
By Phil Reed
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Waterloo Police say two people were recklessly shooting at each other during a mass shooting on September 26th that killed 1 person and left 8 people total shot.

It happened in and around an after-hours spot located at 501 West 4th street. Police say the two people shot at each other inside and outside of the building. 2 shooting victims currently have life threatening injuries. 4 people were injured trying to escape the scene. They range in age from 21-31 years old.

Police are asking people to send them videos and photos from the incident. They can be sent in anonymously. They are working with Axon Company, who offered the use of their evidence portal to allow people to submit any digitally recorded or photographed media from the shooting. Link to send evidence:

https://waterloopdia.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/west4thshooting

