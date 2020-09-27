Showers possible as cooler air settles in

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today is a transition day as a cold front moves through, bringing with it showers and much cooler air behind.

Expect the best chance of rain to generally be south of Highway 20, and during the afternoon and early evening hours. Expect a relatively early day high in the upper 60s. Behind the rain, skies will gradually clear tonight.

Some more scattered showers are possible on Monday as the cooler air gets reinforced on northwesterly winds, but they will not be as widespread as today. Highs in the 60s will be common through Wednesday, before another shot of even cooler air compared to normal for this time of year arrives. Then, highs will struggle into the 50s with lows in the 30s.

Some slight warmup into the late weekend puts us only slightly below normal with overall dry conditions.

