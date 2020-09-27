Advertisement

Prairie shuts out Linn-Mar, 42-0

By Josh Christensen
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Prairie football team got to .500 on the season after rolling past Linn-Mar, 42-0, on Saturday. This was Linn-Mar’s first game back after having to quarantine the previous two weeks.

Nick Pearson had three rushing touchdowns for Prairie.

The Hawks look to get above .500 next week with a trip to Liberty. Linn-Mar will try to bounce back versus Iowa City High.

