Mount Vernon tops No. 2 Xavier, also takes down WDM Valley

MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (KCRG) - Mount Vernon continues to prove that it can play with anyone. The second-ranked Mustangs hosted the Mount Vernon Fall Classic on Saturday.

Mount Vernon started the day with a 2-0 victory over Class 4A second-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier. The Mustangs later defeated Class 5A No. 6 West Des Moines Valley, 2-0. They lost a three-set battle to Pleasant Valley.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.