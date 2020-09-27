Advertisement

Mount Vernon tops No. 2 Xavier, also takes down WDM Valley

By Josh Christensen
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (KCRG) - Mount Vernon continues to prove that it can play with anyone. The second-ranked Mustangs hosted the Mount Vernon Fall Classic on Saturday.

Mount Vernon started the day with a 2-0 victory over Class 4A second-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier. The Mustangs later defeated Class 5A No. 6 West Des Moines Valley, 2-0. They lost a three-set battle to Pleasant Valley.

