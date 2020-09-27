Advertisement

Man takes officer’s gun, opens fire inside LA police station

FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2020, file photo, Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore peaks outside the LAPD headquarters, with members of the "Safe LA Task Force", announcing arrests for arson, looting, assault and vandalism, among other crimes, that occurred during protests against police brutality in the Los Angeles region. A Los Angeles Police Department officer suffered minor injuries during an altercation in a police station with a man who wrestled away the officer's gun, fired it and then ran when another officer shot at him. The suspect, who was not wounded, got into a vehicle and drove off. Officers stopped him a short distance away and he was arrested. The injured officer was hospitalized with what Chief Moore described as bumps and bruises. "He is resting and will be ok," Moore tweeted early Sunday, Sept. 27.(Stefanie Dazio | AP Photo/Stefanie Dazio, File)
By the Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles Police Department officer suffered minor injuries in an altercation inside a police station with a man who wrestled away the officer’s gun, fired it, and then ran when another officer shot at him.

Police say the incident unfolded late Saturday night when the suspect came into the lobby and quickly got into an altercation with the officer. A watch commander heard the noise, saw the man had grabbed the officer’s gun and opened fire at him.

The unidentified suspect ran out and got into a vehicle. Officers stopped him a short distance away and arrested him.

Police say the suspect wasn’t wounded while the officer suffered bumps and bruises.

