Listening Post opens space for University of Iowa students to discuss community policing

By Becky Phelps
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Members of the Iowa City City Council hosted a Listening Post on community policing Saturday morning at Hubbard Park. It focused on partnering with University of Iowa Student Government to discuss student issues related to community policing.

Several members of the Iowa City City Council attended, as well as members of the Iowa City Police Department and University of Iowa Police.

Students engaged in discussion with officials about community policing, with much of the discussion centered around handling and responding to mental health crises.

“We have been focused on jail diversion and hospital diversion on the forefront of that working with community partners. But it’s not a guarantee that just because the police come we’re going to take you to jail. We are problem solvers,” said interim Iowa City police chief Denise Brotherton.

Saturday’s event was part of a series of Listening Posts. The next event will be 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Wetherby Park.

