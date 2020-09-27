Inmate punches guard at Anamosa prison, state says

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - One guard was hurt at a state prison on Saturday night after an incident involving an inmate, according to officials.

According to the Iowa Department of Corrections, an inmate hit one of the corrections officers in the face with a closed fist at the Anamosa State Penitentiary at around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday. Other employees helped to subdue the inmate.

The guard that was punched was not injured, but another one that helped in the response was taken to the hospital for treatment of a foot injury.

An investigation into the matter is ongoing.

