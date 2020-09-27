Advertisement

Grassley on Barrett’s nomination: “I hope that the process going forward is one of respect and civility”

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., arrive for a news conference about the FBI investigation of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA), the Senate President pro tempore as well as a senior member and former chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, today made the following statement on President Trump’s nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the United States Supreme Court.

“Judge Barrett demonstrated her brilliant legal mind before the Judiciary Committee in 2017 and in more than 100 opinions since joining the Seventh Circuit. She is roundly revered in legal circles for her well-reasoned and deliberate decisions, as well as for her commitment to applying the law as written, regardless of outcome. She is eminently qualified for the Supreme Court. In the coming weeks, we’ll take another close look at her legal career, writings and decisions, and I’ll evaluate her nomination on the merits, as I always have.

”I hope that the process going forward is one of respect and civility befitting the Senate and the Supreme Court. Americans, the nominee, and this committee do not deserve a repeat of the shenanigans on display from the left that we saw in 2018," Grassley said.

Judge Barrett was confirmed to serve on the Seventh U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in 2017. She received a “well qualified” rating from the American Bar Association at that time, and was confirmed on a bipartisan basis. Prior to joining the court, she taught law at the University of Notre Dame Law School.

