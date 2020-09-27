Advertisement

Four more deaths from COVID-19 reported since Saturday morning

A sign directs visitors to social distance at the Taste of the Fair to be held this weekend, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. Nearly 20 different Iowa State Fair food vendors will be set up to serve fair favorites. This summer's Iowa State Fair was canceled due to concerns about the coronavirus, marking the first time since World War II that the annual gathering won't be held in Des Moines.
A sign directs visitors to social distance at the Taste of the Fair to be held this weekend, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. Nearly 20 different Iowa State Fair food vendors will be set up to serve fair favorites. This summer's Iowa State Fair was canceled due to concerns about the coronavirus, marking the first time since World War II that the annual gathering won't be held in Des Moines.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - State officials reported additional deaths from, and positive cases of, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m., the Iowa Department of Public Health said that 804 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported by the state since Saturday morning at the same time, putting the state’s total at 86,229 since the pandemic began. 65,782 Iowans are considered recovered from the disease, an increase of 334.

Four more deaths were reported, bringing the state’s total to 1,315.

343 patients are hospitalized due to COVID-19, a net increase of nine. 89 of those patients are in intensive care units, a net increase of five. 34 require the use of a ventilator, a net increase of five. 57 people were admitted to hospitals due to the disease over the last 24 hours, matching the same total from the previous 24-hour reporting period.

6,943 tests were reported by public and private labs since Saturday morning. The positivity rate during that reporting period was 11.6%, lower than the previous day’s 15.5%. A total of 778,699 tests have been processed since the pandemic began.

