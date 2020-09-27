Four more deaths from COVID-19 reported since Saturday morning

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - State officials reported additional deaths from, and positive cases of, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m., the Iowa Department of Public Health said that 804 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported by the state since Saturday morning at the same time, putting the state’s total at 86,229 since the pandemic began. 65,782 Iowans are considered recovered from the disease, an increase of 334.

Four more deaths were reported, bringing the state’s total to 1,315.

343 patients are hospitalized due to COVID-19, a net increase of nine. 89 of those patients are in intensive care units, a net increase of five. 34 require the use of a ventilator, a net increase of five. 57 people were admitted to hospitals due to the disease over the last 24 hours, matching the same total from the previous 24-hour reporting period.

6,943 tests were reported by public and private labs since Saturday morning. The positivity rate during that reporting period was 11.6%, lower than the previous day’s 15.5%. A total of 778,699 tests have been processed since the pandemic began.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.