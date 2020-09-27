Advertisement

Flags planted in Spanish park to represent pandemic victims

A woman walks among the Spanish flags placed in memory of coronavirus (COVID-19) victims in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. An association of families of coronavirus victims has planted what it says are 53,000 small Spanish flags in a Madrid park to honor the dead of the pandemic.
A woman walks among the Spanish flags placed in memory of coronavirus (COVID-19) victims in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. An association of families of coronavirus victims has planted what it says are 53,000 small Spanish flags in a Madrid park to honor the dead of the pandemic.(Manu Fernandez | AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
By the Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADRID (AP) — An association of families of coronavirus victims has planted what it says are 53,000 small Spanish flags in a Madrid park to honor the dead of the pandemic.

Volunteers placed the flags on a grassy slope overlooking a highway in the capital early on Sunday.

COVID-19 has claimed a confirmed 31,232 lives in Spain. But difficulties in testing at the start of the crisis mean many more victims likely have gone unrecorded.

“I think it is a beautiful homage to the victims, a lot better than the homage that was given by the prime minister,” 62-year-old retiree Honorio Hernandez said. “I have been in the Arlington National Cemetery and this reminds me of that. These people at the very least deserve this, if not much more.”

Elsewhere in Madrid, over 1,000 protesters rallied to demand a more vigorous response to the growing second wave of the coronavirus.

Madrid has become the epicenter of the rebound of the virus in Spain, once again the worst hit country in Europe. Spain has 319 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over 14 days. France has 229 cases per 100,000, the United Kingdom 96.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Biden to Dems: Focus on health care, not court expansion

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden says the GOP's push for a speedy Supreme Court confirmation is really an effort to overturn the 2010 health care law.

Iowa

Four more deaths from COVID-19 reported since Saturday morning

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
State officials reported additional deaths from, and positive cases of, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus over the last 24 hours.

National

US colleges struggle to salvage semester amid outbreaks

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 11:39 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Many major universities are determined to forge ahead despite warning signs, as evidenced by the expanding slate of college football games occurring Saturday.

Iowa

Over 85,000 total cases of COVID-19 since pandemic began, 8 more deaths

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 10:50 AM CDT
|
By KCRG News Staff
Nearly 1,000 additional cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus were reported by state officials since Friday morning, along with several more deaths.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Virus cases rise in US heartland, home to anti-mask feelings

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 7:21 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press and HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH, NICKY FORSTER and JOCELYN NOVECK Associated Press
The spread has created new problems at hospitals, schools and colleges in the Midwest, as well as in parts of the West.

Coronavirus

6 items to add to your packing list for COVID-era travel

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 3:53 PM CDT
|
By Sally French, NerdWallet
There are several less obvious items you may want to bring when you travel that you likely have not prioritized before.

National

Under virus strain, Europe’s leaders plead at UN for unity

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 3:00 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
This year’s unusual work-from-home General Assembly comes as COVID-19 cases escalate in many regions but especially in Europe, where some of the world’s most advanced hospitals in some of the world’s richest countries are again under strain.

Coronavirus

2 charged for handling of virus outbreak at Mass. veterans home where 76 died

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:10 AM CDT
|
By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER
Two former leaders of a Massachusetts home for aging veterans where nearly 80 people sickened by the coronavirus died have been criminally charged for their handling of the outbreak, the state’s attorney general said Friday.

Coronavirus

Iowa hits new all-time high for COVID-19 outbreaks at long term care facilities

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:49 AM CDT
Iowa has hit a new, all-time high for the number of outbreaks at long term care facilities.

Iowa

1,086 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths reported in Iowa Friday

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:40 AM CDT
The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 1,086 more COVID-19 cases and four more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.