Fall-like temperatures and pop-up showers on Monday

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Rain continues into the evening and early overnight hours across southeastern Iowa.

The bulk of the precipitation is expected to exit the state to the east by 9 PM, but a few lingering showers could last till around midnight. Clouds decrease overnight tonight, but another smaller chance of more scattered showers is possible on Monday. Northwesterly winds continue to usher in the cooler air on Monday as highs look to only top out in the mid 50s north to low 60s south. Winds could gust to 30 MPH at times.

Generally quiet and dry weather is expected for the remainder of the week aside from some breezy days. Low to mid 60s for highs will last through Wednesday when a reinforcing shot of cold air moves in, knocking our highs into the 50s to end the week.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Overnight tonight, a cold front will swing through the state. Winds will remain breezy overnight but will switch to out of the north, helping to reinforce that cold air coming in behind the front. Rain showers will be likely throughout Sunday, especially south of Highway 20. Light totals of trace amounts to a quarter inch are expected. Locally heavier rainfall is possible in our southern zones, up to about half an inch. Temperatures are expected to cool off but still reach the upper 60s on Sunday, continuing their downward trend through the week. Look for mid 60s for the first half of the workweek and a reinforcing shot of cooler air dropping us to the mid 50s by Thursday and Friday.As highs tumble, lows follow suit, with some areas looking at the possibility of patchy frost by next weekend.

