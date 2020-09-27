Fall-like temperatures and pop-up showers on Monday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Rain continues into the evening and early overnight hours across southeastern Iowa.

The bulk of the precipitation is expected to exit the state to the east by 9 PM, but a few lingering showers could last till around midnight. Clouds decrease overnight tonight, but another smaller chance of more scattered showers is possible on Monday. Northwesterly winds continue to usher in the cooler air on Monday as highs look to only top out in the mid 50s north to low 60s south. Winds could gust to 30 MPH at times.

Generally quiet and dry weather is expected for the remainder of the week aside from some breezy days. Low to mid 60s for highs will last through Wednesday when a reinforcing shot of cold air moves in, knocking our highs into the 50s to end the week.

