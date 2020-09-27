Ernst: Barrett “deserves fair and honest confirmation process”

WASHINGTON (KCRG) - U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, released the following statement after President Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to be the next Associate Justice on the United States Supreme Court:

"Today, Judge Amy Coney Barrett joins a growing, but still far too small, group of women nominated to serve on our nation’s highest court. Judge Barrett is an experienced jurist, a working mom of seven, an accomplished legal scholar, and a fellow Midwesterner.

“I look forward to meeting with and vetting Judge Barrett for this nomination. She deserves a fair and honest confirmation process—and I hope my colleagues across the aisle will work with us to make that happen.”

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.