Uncertainty over fall and winter virus spread prompts opening of second Test Iowa clinic in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Dubuque County, people in the area will have another option for testing starting next week: the state announced that a second Test Iowa clinic will open in Dubuque on Monday.

The first Test Iowa clinic, at Epic Health and Wellness, has been testing for the virus since the start of the summer. This new clinic will be at the Grand River Medical Group’s Respiratory Clinic on 1400 University Ave.

Mary Rose Corrigan, public health specialist with the Dubuque County Public Health Department, said the constant rise of COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County is worrisome, to say the least.

“It is disappointing to see the number and the increase in cases we have been having; it is quite dramatic,” she said. “On one hand, it is good that people are getting tested and they know their status, on the other hand it shows that community spread is wide.”

And with fall and winter right around the corner, she said things might get even more complicated as incidents of infectious diseases tend to go up.

“Many of those diseases mimic the same symptoms as COVID-19 and it may be hard to decipher whether you have one virus, two viruses or no viruses," she explained.

That is one of the main reasons why a second Test Iowa clinic is coming to the county.

“We were kind of concerned what the fall was going to bring with flu season, school starting back up, those sorts of things, not really sure what the numbers were going to look like,” Kayla Hopson, Chief Operations Officer with Grand River Medical Group said. “We want to make sure that the people of the community and the surrounding communities have that access to be able to get those tests so that they can return to work and school in a timely fashion.”

Hopson said this Test Iowa clinic will focus on testing in the afternoon and early evening hours.

“Mainly because, as that second site, we are trying to extend the access for the community and we already have quite a bit of access in the early hours," she explained.

They will be testing Monday through Thursday from noon to 7:00 p.m. and Fridays from noon to 5:00 p.m. People will need to schedule an appointment online at the Test Iowa website.

