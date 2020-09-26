Showers on Sunday followed by a cooling trend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Overnight tonight, a cold front will swing through the state.

Winds will remain breezy overnight but will switch to out of the north, helping to reinforce that cold air coming in behind the front.

Rain showers will be likely throughout Sunday, especially south of Highway 20. Light totals of trace amounts to a quarter inch are expected. Locally heavier rainfall is possible in our southern zones, up to about half an inch.

Temperatures are expected to cool off but still reach the upper 60s on Sunday, continuing their downward trend through the week. Look for mid 60s for the first half of the workweek and a reinforcing shot of cooler air dropping us to the mid 50s by Thursday and Friday.

As highs tumble, lows follow suit, with some areas looking at the possibility of patchy frost by next weekend.

