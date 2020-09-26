Advertisement

Showers on Sunday followed by a cooling trend

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Overnight tonight, a cold front will swing through the state.

Winds will remain breezy overnight but will switch to out of the north, helping to reinforce that cold air coming in behind the front.  

Rain showers will be likely throughout Sunday, especially south of Highway 20. Light totals of trace amounts to a quarter inch are expected. Locally heavier rainfall is possible in our southern zones, up to about half an inch.

Temperatures are expected to cool off but still reach the upper 60s on Sunday, continuing their downward trend through the week. Look for mid 60s for the first half of the workweek and a reinforcing shot of cooler air dropping us to the mid 50s by Thursday and Friday.

As highs tumble, lows follow suit, with some areas looking at the possibility of patchy frost by next weekend.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago
Overnight tonight, a cold front will swing through the state. Winds will remain breezy overnight but will switch to out of the north, helping to reinforce that cold air coming in behind the front. Rain showers will be likely throughout Sunday, especially south of Highway 20. Light totals of trace amounts to a quarter inch are expected. Locally heavier rainfall is possible in our southern zones, up to about half an inch. Temperatures are expected to cool off but still reach the upper 60s on Sunday, continuing their downward trend through the week. Look for mid 60s for the first half of the work week and a reinforcing shot of cooler air dropping us to the mid 50s by Thursday and Friday As highs tumble, lows follow suit, with some areas looking at the possibility of patchy frost by next weekend.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 12 hours ago
Another very warm day for this time of year before things change.

Forecast

One more very warm and breezy day before changes

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Corey Thompson
If you enjoy warmer weather, you really need to take advantage of Saturday because things will be changing in a hurry soon.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 12 hours ago
Expect another warm and breezy day with temperatures well above normal.

Latest News

Forecast

This weekend will be a tale of two seasons

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT
|
By Joe Winters
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 3:08 PM CDT

Forecast

Warm & breezy end to the week and start to the weekend

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 3:42 AM CDT
|
By Kalie Pluchel
Expect a warm day ahead to end the week. Highs this afternoon in the low to mid-80s. We may have a bit more cloud cover this morning, but mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. It will also be breezy at times from the south between 10-20 mph, gusts could be upwards of 30 mph.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 3:42 AM CDT
A warm end to the week and beginning to the weekend.

Forecast

Big changes are ahead

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 2:55 PM CDT