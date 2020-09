Waterloo, Iowa (KCRG) - A shooting in Waterloo injured multiple people Saturday morning.

City police tell TV-9 it happened at an after-hours club near West 4th Street and Washington Street, after 3:00 AM.

Right now it is unknown how many are hurt and what the extent of their injuries are.

