Advertisement

Over 85,000 total cases of COVID-19 since pandemic began, 8 more deaths

A sign directs traffic to a Test Iowa COVID-19 testing site at Waukee South Middle School, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Waukee, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
A sign directs traffic to a Test Iowa COVID-19 testing site at Waukee South Middle School, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Waukee, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Nearly 1,000 additional cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus were reported by state officials since Friday morning, along with several more deaths.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 26, the Iowa Department of Public Health said that an additional 992 positive tests for COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the state’s overall total to 85,425. A total of 65,448 are considered recovered from the disease.

Eight more deaths were reported by state officials since Friday morning. A total of 1,311 have died in Iowa from COVID-19 during the pandemic.

334 patients are currently hospitalized with the illness, a net increase of four in the last 24 hours. 84 of those are in intensive care units, an increase of three. 29 require the use of ventilators, a decrease of six. 57 new patients were admitted to hospitals with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, somewhat lower than the previous day’s total of 69.

6,411 tests were reported by public and private labs in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate during that reporting period was 15.5%. A total of 771,756 tests have been processed since the pandemic began.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Creating an easy and healthy coastal favorite in your own home

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Whitney Hemmer, Fareway Dietitian
If you’re looking for something a little different for your next dinner, consider shellfish, and an easy recipe.

News

Fareway Dietitian: Coconut shrimp in your own home

Updated: 1 hour ago
Our Fareway dietician shows how to make a coastal favorite dish, easily and healthily in your own home.

Local

One person killed, eight total shot, four others injured in early morning incident in Waterloo

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Multiple people were injured in a shooting incident near downtown Waterloo on Saturday morning.

Local

Several injured in early morning shooting

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
A shooting in Waterloo injured multiple people Saturday morning.

Latest News

Local

Back the Blue march held to support law enforcement

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Becky Phelps
Several groups held a march this evening supporting law enforcement in downtown Iowa City.

Local

Dozens attend memorial held to remember Makeda Scott

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Becky Phelps
Around one hundred people gathered on the Pentacrest lawn Friday night to attend a memorial honoring Makeda Scott, a student at the University of Iowa who drowned in Lake MacBride.

News

Iowa Freedom Riders hold memorial for Makeda Scott

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Back the Blue march held in downtown Iowa City to support law enforcement

Updated: 13 hours ago

Local

Uncertainty over fall and winter virus spread prompts opening of second Test Iowa clinic in Dubuque

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
A second Test Iowa clinic is coming to Dubuque County as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

News

Linn County Solid Waste busy with derecho non-tree debris cleanup

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Phil Reed
Linn County Solid Waste busy with Derecho non tree debris cleanup