Over 85,000 total cases of COVID-19 since pandemic began, 8 more deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Nearly 1,000 additional cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus were reported by state officials since Friday morning, along with several more deaths.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 26, the Iowa Department of Public Health said that an additional 992 positive tests for COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the state’s overall total to 85,425. A total of 65,448 are considered recovered from the disease.

Eight more deaths were reported by state officials since Friday morning. A total of 1,311 have died in Iowa from COVID-19 during the pandemic.

334 patients are currently hospitalized with the illness, a net increase of four in the last 24 hours. 84 of those are in intensive care units, an increase of three. 29 require the use of ventilators, a decrease of six. 57 new patients were admitted to hospitals with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, somewhat lower than the previous day’s total of 69.

6,411 tests were reported by public and private labs in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate during that reporting period was 15.5%. A total of 771,756 tests have been processed since the pandemic began.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.