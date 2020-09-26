One more very warm and breezy day before changes

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - If you enjoy warmer weather, you really need to take advantage of Saturday because things will be changing in a hurry soon.

Highs today reach the mid to upper 80s in most locations, thanks to at least partial sunshine and fairly strong southerly winds.

However, those winds will shift starting on Sunday as a cold front approaches and moves through. This brings a chance of showers, especially for areas south of Highway 20. Our temperatures already tumble to wrap up the weekend with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 in the south.

From there, temperatures only head down through the week, though with a slight rebound on Wednesday. A reinforcing shot of colder air moves in by the end of the work week, featuring highs only in the low 50s and some overnight lows in the 30s.

For the most part, we will see dry conditions for most of the week after the colder air settles in.

